8 Middle East IPOs to watch as regional activity soars

When Dubai-based Empower began trading on the Dubai Financial Market this week, it became the world’s largest district cooling services provider listed on a stock exchange.

It also became a bright spot in what is an otherwise gloomy market for new share sales – raising US$724m in an oversubscribed IPO and achieving a market value of US$3.6bn at listing.

This comes as the global IPO market continues to plummet, with year-to-date 2022 IPO raises decreasing 57% YOY – as IPO companies and investors face mountain macroeconomic challenges, market uncertainties, increasing volatility and falling global equity prices.

But the Middle East is bucking the IPO activity slump on the back of high crude prices and strong investor demand.

Middle East bucking IPO slump with increased activity

Middle Eastern IPOs garnered US$18bn this year, representing almost half (47%) of EMEA’s US$38.2bn, according to Bloomberg data – with six of the 10 biggest offerings in EMEA taking place in the Gulf in 2022. These were primarily Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

This marks the highest share for the Gulf on record after 2019, when Saudi Arabia’s oil behemoth Aramco went public in the world’s largest IPO (US$29bn).

The second-highest regional IPO, after Aramco, took place earlier this year with Dubai’s main power and water company DEWA raising US$6.1bn in an IPO, followed by Dubai’s toll operator Salik, which raised more than US$1bn in September to become the largest MENA IPO in the third quarter.

Among other notable regional IPOs – petrochemicals business Borouge (a joint venture between ADNOC and Austrian chemical producer Borealis); Alamar Foods Company (the largest in Saudi Arabia this year); and the latest – Dubai school operator Taaleem, UAE hospital operator Burjeel, and district cooling services provider Empower.

Future activity looks positive with strong regional IPO pipeline

While Saudi Arabia and the UAE make up the majority of new listings this year, there are also increased signs of future activity in some of the smaller markets of the region, especially Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, according to Brad Watson, EY’s Middle East and North Africa strategy and transactions head.

Abu Dhabi, for example, is likely to host three more IPOs this year and has plenty in the pipeline for next year, according to Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. He told Bloomberg TV that 2023 promised to “be an amazing pipeline” with more than 11 firms “being either advised or in final stages for application approval for the listing on Abu Dhabi stock market”.

The Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) has been buzzing in the last year, with dozens of IPO applications.

Regionally, investor confidence remains high for the rest of the year and into 2023. “We are expecting increased activity in dual listings to tap varied liquidity pools; and continued government divestment processes in the UAE, Oman and other countries, as well as movement from family businesses, which are believed to be planning market entry in different parts of the region,” says Gregory Hughes, EY MENA IPO and transaction diligence head.

On the back of this prediction and increased activity in the region, we look ahead and highlight eight IPOs to watch in the last few months of 2022 and in 2023.