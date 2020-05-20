M Social Singapore's digital delivery robot scoops two international awards

Robertson Quay hotel, M Social Singapore, won two awards at the International Data Corporation Digital Transformation Awards 2017.

These awards were given for “addressing with innovation the serious manpower shortage in the hospitality sector.”

M Social was named “DX Leader for Operational Transformation in Singapore” and “DX Leader for Operational Transformation in the Region” and it’s all thanks to a robot named AURA.

AURA, or the Autonomous Service Delivery Robot, delivers items such as bottled water, towels, toiletries and other room service items to guests’ rooms.

The robot has been connected to various subsystems in the hotel such as networks, elevators and telephone systems, and it can therefore ride in elevators, navigate its way to the right room, let the guest know it is outside, and open its lid to deliver the items.

AURA is also said to be able to “mingle with guests.”

The hotel is part of the Millenium & Copthorne Hotels and the achievement was announced on Tuesday but parent company, the Hong Leong Group.