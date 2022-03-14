M&S India turns to IBM for supply chain transformation

IBM is helping M&S India modernise its supply chain to improve the customer experience.

M&S is scaling its omnichannel capabilities in India with IBM Sterling Supply Chain Solutions and providing faster delivery of products to customers by streamlining the order fulfilment process using IBM Sterling’s Order Management with real-time Inventory Visibility – a solution running on IBM Cloud.

The solution is integrated with Salesforce Commerce Cloud along with existing enterprise applications to create a seamless omnichannel shopping experience for M&S customers.

IBM has worked with partner Acuver Consulting on this transformation project for M&S .

Organisations are looking to rebuild their supply chains by modernising them for increased agility to better meet customer demands and expectations. A recent IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) poll, in association with the National Retail Federation (NRF), showed 58% of retail executives are looking to build agility to adapt faster.