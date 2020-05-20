Indian e-learning startup Toppr Technologies raises $2.3mn funding from Alteria Capital

Toppr Technologies, an Indian educational technology startup, has received $2.3mn in funding.

Venture debt firm, Alteria Capital, has invested in Toppr Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs a learning platform called Toppr.

Founded in 2013, the platform offers learning materials including questions and solutions, practise tests and videos.

See also:

Xiaomi deepens commitment to India with new manufacturing facilities

Chinese healthcare app prepares for $1.1bn IPO

Business Chief, Asia edition – May issue out now!

The learning materials mainly focus around Indian school curriculums and help prepare pupils for major engineering and medical examinations.

According to Live Mint, Toppr raised $7mn in its most recent funding round in October, and at present the company has raised a total of $12mn in funding.

Alteria Capital stated of the investment: “Toppr has built a great product and shown strong consistent growth over the last two to three years, the team is highly motivated and is well placed to establish a leadership position in the Edtech space in India in the medium term.”