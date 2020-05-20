Article
Indian e-learning startup Toppr Technologies raises $2.3mn funding from Alteria Capital

May 20, 2020
Toppr Technologies, an Indian educational technology startup, has received $2.3mn in funding.

Venture debt firm, Alteria Capital, has invested in Toppr Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs a learning platform called Toppr.

Founded in 2013, the platform offers learning materials including questions and solutions, practise tests and videos.

The learning materials mainly focus around Indian school curriculums and help prepare pupils for major engineering and medical examinations.

According to Live Mint, Toppr raised $7mn in its most recent funding round in October, and at present the company has raised a total of $12mn in funding.

Alteria Capital stated of the investment: “Toppr has built a great product and shown strong consistent growth over the last two to three years, the team is highly motivated and is well placed to establish a leadership position in the Edtech space in India in the medium term.”

 

 

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

