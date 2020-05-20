Article
Indian e-commerce platform Paytm Mall receives $222mn from Alibaba, Softbank

May 20, 2020
Popular Indian e-commerce platform, Paytm Mall, has received $222mn in investment from two Asian tech giants.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank and China’s biggest retailer Alibaba Group Holdings are investing a total of $222mn (15bn rupee) in Paytm as part of an agreed $444mn (30bn rupee) commitment the companies announced in April.

According to China Money Network, Paytm Mall, which is owned by Paytm E-Commerce Private Ltd, is now valued at around $1.6-2bn.

According to a regulatory filing, the investment was made by three entities: Alibaba.com Singapore Ecommerce Private Ltd, Softbank UK and SB Investment Holdings (UK) Ltd.

Softbank invested a total of $198mn and took a 21% stake in the company, while Alibaba’s investment totalled $24.68mn and its existing stake has changed to 46%.

