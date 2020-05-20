Article
Huawei replaces Apple for second place in latest quarter results

May 20, 2020
Following the second quarter results, it has been confirmed that Shenzhen-based Huawei has taken over Apple’s second place position in global smartphone shipments, Bloomberg reports.

The Chinese company sees its standing rise and is now only bettered by Samsung after the firm announced sales of 54.2mn phones during the quarter.

According to market researcher IDC, the result shows a 41% increase in sales on last year and means Huawei move ahead of Apple for the first time.

Ben Stanton, a senior analyst at Canalys, said: “The importance of Huawei overtaking Apple this quarter cannot be overstated.”

“It is the first time in seven years that Samsung and Apple have not held the top two positions.”

Huawei’s sales accounted for 16% of the market beating the 12% Apple showed and only behind Samsung who boasted 21%.

It is thought that the firm’s success has been aided by its intent on expanding into Europe and Africa but is yet to achieve success in the vast U.S. market.

On a global scale, the smartphone market has seen a decline with shipments falling 1.8% during the quarter to 342mn units.

The smartphone industry showed its first decline in years following the 0.3% decrease in the number of products sold in 2017, as reported by the IDC.

