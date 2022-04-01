How Microsoft is taking Asia startups from idea to unicorn

1. Givvable , Sydney

For Givvable, a startup that helps businesses solve challenges around sourcing and tracking supplier sustainability credentials, the Microsoft cloud platform “has enabled us to help more businesses spend with impact,” says co-founder Naomi Vowels . “We are replacing hours of manual work with a fully automated, smart solution that leverages Microsoft's AI and Machine Learning software and Power BI to find, capture and track supplier sustainability."

2. Phytrac , New Zealand

Cleantech startup Phytrac, which combines science, technology and nature to produce sustainable solutions by optimizing phytoremediation through a dynamic driven platform. “For someone that doesn't have a development background, what I've found most useful with Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is the Power Platform, Power Automate and Power BI Pro,” says Owen Darby , CEO.

3. Savour , Singapore

Katrina Lee , CEO of Singapore-based Savour, a B2B platform aimed at securing savings for SMEs, non-profits and social enterprises while also tackling food insecurity and wastage, has found the ability to connect with mentors on the platform particularly helpful. "Most startups spend so much time trying to find the right partner and the right support,” says Katarina. “More than just having the best tools, it's important to be able to connect with experts that can help you unlock the full potential of these tools to increase your productivity, grow your customer base and even improve your marketing.”

Why Asia is a hub for global innovation – and how Microsoft is supporting this

Asia has undoubtedly become a hotbed of innovation over recent years, with one of the most dynamic startup scenes anywhere. CB Insights reports that Asia was the number one region for global venture deals in 2021, and the continent is home to three out of the top 10 countries leading in the number of unicorns created year-on-year – China, South Korea and India, the latter creating a unicorn almost weekly. And a recent report by Bain Consulting reveals that Indian SaaS firms could corner 8-9% of the global market by 2025.

Microsoft has a long history of supporting the growth of startups in Asia with various initiatives, from funding to mentorship to resources, and believes passionately in the potential of the region.

"Microsoft believes startups from Asia have the potential to change the world…. [and] have already played a role in transforming Asia's economy,” says Martin. “Asian-born businesses have changed e-commerce, fintech, social media and gaming… they have given us SuperApps, which are changing the way we live.”

The Microsoft ScaleUp Program has been ranked as ‘Best Accelerator’ in China for six consecutive years by China Venture Info, with numerous startups scaling thanks to the program. Yanchao Li , co-founder of six-month-old startup Shopastro has rapidly scaled the cross-border e-commerce service platform with Microsoft cloud thanks to the program, and in China, over the past 10 years, Microsoft has supported the growth of more than 700 startups.

Microsoft’s Venture Fund, M12 , which empowers entrepreneurs with capital, customer connections and unparalleled access to Microsoft, has a strong presence in India with an office in Bengaluru, and has helped many startups in the region scale. Take Salesken , a conversation intelligence platform which assists sales representatives in real-time customer conversations. The startup has been able to expand vision and scale, thanks to funding led by M12, and also relies on Microsoft cloud as well as its rich ecosystem and co-sell opportunities.

But that’s not all. Last year, Microsoft announced a partnership with global startup platform She Loves Tech , which has 8,000 startups under its belt, and has raised US$250m to date, to provide women-led startups with access to Microsoft technologies, dedicated programs and global ecosystem.