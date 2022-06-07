HDFC: India’s largest housing finance firm's transformation

Like many businesses in the post-pandemic world, India’s largest housing finance firm – Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) – is looking to become more agile, efficient and customer-centric, as it looks to drive business growth.

And to achieve that, the 28-year-old firm, credited with being a pioneer of retail housing finance is investing in digital transformation, leveraging the digital and cloud expertise of professional services firm Accenture .

Renu Sud Karnad , Managing Director of HDFC points to the ongoing market disruption in the mortgage as a motivating factor in creating a “digital-led reinvention of customer experiences”, something he believes will be pivotal to driving future growth and building a future-proof business model.

To achieve this next frontier of customer-centric innovation, Accenture is leveraging cloud-native applications, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to digitalise HDFC’s lending process from beginning to end.

The transformation takes a cloud-first approach, essential for enterprise reinvention, with digital workflows for every step of the customer journey including application, loan processing, credit underwriting and decisioning, disbursement and loan servicing.

It leverages a machine learning-based decision engine aimed at improving risk mitigation and driving agility by standardising the credit underwriting process.

HDFC embraces leading-edge technology to drive digital transformation

The platform includes a user-friendly mobile application and web-based portal for customers. Developed using human-centric design principles, the intuitive mobile application and web portal will enable digital-native experiences and significantly reduce the time taken for customer onboarding. They will also offer customers real-time visibility into their home loan application status and other related service requests anytime, anywhere.

In addition, a mobile application with a specially designed, gamified user experience will help HDFC’s large sales field force and channel partners track business leads and service customers in real time.