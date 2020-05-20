Article
Technology

Grab's e-payment service GrabPay partners with oBike in Singapore

May 20, 2020


Grab and oBike have launched a strategic partnership in Singapore.

oBike is a Singaporean station-less bike-sharing programme, with operations in several countries including Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand and Malaysia. It offers bicycles featuring Bluetooth locks which can be left at any location within a given zone when a user is finished with them, and which are located, unlocked and reserved via an app.

Grab is a Singaporean tech firm which offers ride-hailing and logistics services, but also offers an e-payment service called GrabPay. It currently has operations in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia.

 

oBike will know integrate the GrabPay app so users have another cashless payment option for using the bikes. They will also be able to earn GrabReward points by using the service.

Grab branding will also appear on all oBikes.

In a statement, oBike said that the two firms plan to launch a series of other joint ventures within the next few weeks, aiming “to improve the on-demand transport infrastructure in Singapore”. 

singaporeGraboBike GrabPay
