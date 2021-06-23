GlobalFoundries to Construct New Semiconductor Facility

In partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board, GlobalFoundries has announced its latest plans to construct a new fab on its Singapore campus.

Co-invested from its committed customers, GlobalFoundries will be investing over US$4bn into the new facility, to meet the growing global demand for industry-leading manufacturing technologies and services by developing and scaling the business.

Growing Global Demand for Semiconductor Chips

With the global demand for semiconductor chips increasing at an unprecedented rate, GlobalFoundries has established plans to not only expand the capacity at its Singapore site but at all its manufacturing sites in the US and Germany.

Kickstarting its expansion plan in Singapore, GlobalFoundries will start with the construction of phase of one of its 300mm fab expansion. When complete the company will gain the added capacity of 450,000 wafers per year, increasing the campus to 1.5mn, 300mm wafers per year.

The Most Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility in Singapore

Further enhancing its ability to provide feature-rich RF, analogue power, non-volatile memory solutions, GlobalFoundries is adding 250,000 square feet of cleanroom space and administrative offices. The fab is also expected to create 1,000 new high-value jobs, such as technicians and engineers. Construction has already begun at the Singapore Campus.

“GF is meeting the challenge of the global semiconductor shortage by accelerating our investments around the world. Working in close collaboration with our customers and the Government of Singapore is a recipe for success that we are pioneering here and looking forward to replicating in the U.S and Europe. Our new facility in Singapore will support fast-growing end-markets in the automotive, 5G mobility and secure device segments with long-term customer agreements already in place,” said Tom Caulfield, CEO, GlobalFoundries.

“We are committed to partnering with industry leaders such as GlobalFoundries to address the global demand for semiconductors, especially in growth areas such as artificial intelligence and 5G. The semiconductor industry is a key pillar of Singapore’s manufacturing sector, and GlobalFoundries’ new fab investment is a testament to Singapore’s attractiveness as a global node for advanced manufacturing and innovation. It will help GlobalFoundries’ customers to strengthen the resilience of their supply chains, and also add to the vibrancy of our economy through the creation of good jobs for Singaporeans and business opportunities for our local enterprises,” added Dr Beh Swan Gin, Chairman of the Singapore Economic Development Board.