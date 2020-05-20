GIC and Polymer Connected to develop 28MW data centre campus in Jakarta

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC announced today, in conjunction with Polymer connected, the establishment of a partnership to construct a data centre campus in Jakarta.

The campus will adopt the hyperscale model and be leased on a long-term basis to wholesale clients. Built on land belonging to Polymer Connected, the campus will be composed of 2.6MW Tier III and 26MW Tier IV data centre facilities.

In order to meet power demands in a sustainable way, the campus will be powered by Jakarta’s natural gas network, making it the first green data centre facility in Indonesia.

Due to their massive power demands, data centres are often seen as an inherently unsustainable environmental endeavour. As a result, the global data centre community, through organisations like Green Grid, is taking steps to establish metrics for environmental performance, and is leading to the rise of the green data centre, which typically utilises fewer redundant systems and sources its power from renewable sources.

SEE ALSO:

Darren Hawkins, CEO, Polymer Connected stated that, "With a population of 575mn, 350mn internet users and 390mn active mobile users, Southeast Asia’s digital economy is forecasted to triple to $240bn by 2025. Data centres represent the backbone of this movement, which is why Polymer Connected chose to build its hyperscale data network here. Our aim is to provide businesses with state-of-the-art data solutions and to help our clients unlock their growth potential in these fast-emerging digital markets.”

GIC is a leading global investment firm with well over US$100 billion in assets under management. Established in 1981 to secure the financial future of Singapore, the firm manages Singapore’s foreign reserves. A disciplined long-term value investor, GIC is uniquely positioned for investments across a wide range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, equities and fixed income. GIC has investments in over 40 countries and has been investing in emerging markets for more than two decades.