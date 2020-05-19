Digital Realty Opening Sydney Data Centre

Global data centre solution provider, Digital Realty Trust, has entered the Australian data centre market with the acquisition of a 3.48 hectare development site in Sydney for $10.7 million.

Approximately 18,600 square meters of data centre development with over 11.5MW of IT capacity will be built, starting this year. The building is designed to support four 1440 kW Turn-Key Datacentre PODs.

"The acquisition of this site adds a very important market to our portfolio and is key to our expansion in the Asia Pacific region," said Michael F. Foust, Digital Realty Trust CEO. "The Sydney market is characterized by a robust business environment, yet has a limited supply of data centre space available to meet customer demand for highly reliable, flexible and secure facilities."

According to Digital Realty, each of its turn-key data centre facilities are physically secure and feature a state-of-the-art power and cooling architecture that has been optimized for green operation. They are all built using the Digital Realty's proprietary POD Architecture and use metered power to ensure that clients pay only for the power that they use. The facility also comes standard with Digital Realty Trust's PowerVU software, which enables centralized monitoring and management of data centre power consumption, energy efficiency and load analysis, the company says.

It seems that each week, major business leaders are unveiling plans to launch data centres—signaling how lucrative the Australian market is for data centre capacity. Among a group including Vocus Communications, Hewlett-Packard, Westpac and Pacnet, Digital Realty looks poised to capitalise on the benefits of data capacity. Some experts believe the demand for data center services in Australia and New Zealand could rise to $1.1 billion by 2016.