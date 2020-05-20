Delhi among new raft of Google Cloud Platform locations

Google has announced a spate of new regions for its Google Cloud Platform in Delhi, India; Doha, Qatar; Melbourne, Australia; and Toronto, Canada.

Each region is to consist of three zones, ensuring against service disruption, and add to the existing 22 regions and 67 zones spread across 16 countries.

Google touts the low latency of its regions and, in countries with multiple regions, in-built disaster recovery owing to the multiple locations. Google also stressed the sustainability of its operations, matching all of the energy it uses with a renewable source.

The news dovetails with a previous announcement that further locations are to open in the coming year in Jakarta, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Seoul and Warsaw, as well as the opening of a region in Seoul, South Korea, last month.

The Delhi location brings the emerging Indian market’s region count to two. Amarinder S Dhaliwal, Chief Product Officer of one of Google’s customers, IndiaMART, said: “Buyers and suppliers can already access our marketplace much faster than previously with Google Cloud, and this has a positive impact on customer engagement, time spent and the entire user journey. We are extremely excited about the potential of a second GCP region in India to help us provide an even better experience to the businesses that use IndiaMART.”

Cloud is a renewed focus for Google as it pushes its offering to compete with its fellow $1trn rivals in the shape of Amazon and Microsoft. Recently, Google announced the completion of its acquisition of Big Data firm Looker for $2.6bn. The business intelligence product will be added to Google’s cloud offering as it seeks to close the gap on its rivals, though it has some way to go. In the latest quarterly results released by the companies, Google’s Q4 cloud business revenue reached $2.6bn, while Microsoft’s Q2 cloud revenue was $11.9bn.