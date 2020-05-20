Article
Bosch partners with Australia's DroneShield on counterdrone efforts

By Richard Blank
May 20, 2020
German engineering company Bosch and Australian drone detection firm DroneShield have announced a counterdrone partnership.

Bosch Security and Safety Systems are providers of surveillance solutions, while DroneShield offers systems to detect and mitigate drones. Under the Bosch Integration Partner Program, DroneShield’s drone detection capabilities will be integrated with Bosch video surveillance.

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO, added: “We look forward to working with Bosch across customer segments. Most customers seek to make the most use of their existing installed hardware and systems, and adding our capabilities to the large installed and growing base that Bosch has in Asia-Pacific and globally, is expected to drive significant value to the customers – that is, the customers are able to utilise their existing surveillance hardware to gain a new counterdrone capability.”

The combined product has already been made available to customers. DroneShield is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol “DRO”.

Hsiang Nung Kuah, Bosch Business Unit Security, Director, Regional BU Marketing, said: “Bosch is pleased to add DroneShield as the preferred counterdrone partner to our suite of capabilities. Drone security is becoming a rapidly increasing problem for our existing and prospective customers across the sectors, and we expect DroneShield’s capability to service this emerging need.”

