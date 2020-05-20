Auto China 2018: Bosch showcases connected mobility solutions following 25% rise in sales

Bosch has been showcasing its solutions for connected mobility, or “smart” driving solutions in China at Auto Beijing 2018 as it takes advantage of a growing market.

In a press release made available in conjunction with the event, Bosch stated it is “transforming driving with connected services to make mobility more flexible and less stressful”.

Bosch is using Auto China to highlight its connected mobility services and has stated: “Together with its comprehensive range of solutions for electrification and automation, the company aims to reshape the future of mobility in China.”

In a growing market for smart and electric vehicles, Bosch has revealed that sales of its Mobility Solutions in China have increased by 25% year on year to total €11bn (about $13.3bn). Its solutions involve using IoT and smart technology to improve the driving experience, from community-based parking to a cloud-based wrong-way driver warning. Users can connect smartphones and other devices to their vehicle.

Bosch says its Connected Mobility offering “links systems inside and outside the vehicle to intelligent mobility solutions, this making the driving experience a much smarter one”, and adds that the offering enables “economical, efficient, safe and comfortable mobility”.

The growth in sales has largely been put down to a strong localisation strategy in China and rising demand for new energy vehicles, as well as sustained investment in the region for research and development to advance manufacturing capabilities – the company now has 23 automotive manufacturing locations in China.

Dr Rolf Blander, Chairman of Mobility Solutions, said: “China’s automotive industry is in a phase of fast-paced development. Smart connected mobility and automated driving are on track to becoming part of our daily lives.”

The company also stated: “As the government rolls out its nationwide smart connected driving strategy and given the young average age of car buyers in China, the demand for smart vehicles is rising. The explosion in the number of mobile internet users has also accelerated the pace at which the Chinese marker for internet-connected vehicles has grown.”

Also at the China Auto Show, the company prevented its electrified powertrain solutions among other products it is developing.

The full press release can be viewed here.