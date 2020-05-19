Article
Technology

BlackBerry Playbook to Make Australian Debut Next Week

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Finally joining its competitors in the race for the hottest tablet, Research In Motion will debut its Blackberry Playbook in Australia on June 20—and it may just be the business executive’s answer to the tablet.

Coming in at 7 x 5 inches and 0.9 pounds, the Playbook is ultra portable and small enough to fit in most coat pockets. It’s also being touted as a real multitasker that provides an excellent user interface. According to its makers at RIM, the Playbook offers “industry leading performance, uncompromised web browsing, true multitasking, HD multimedia, advanced security features, out-of-the-box enterprise support and a robust development environment.” It also features front- and rear-facing cameras, a 1GHz dual-core processor and support for high-res videos and Adobe Flash.

The PlayBook is being commended for external design and screen quality.   It offers apps for the busy executive, including Word To Go, Slideshow To Go and Sheet To Go—and they’re all compatible with Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint and Microsoft Excel.

It’s also making its mark by being the first tablet in Australia to not feature Google’s Android OS or Apple’s iOS. Instead it’s equipped with the BlackBerry Tablet OS with support for symmetric multiprocessing.

The BlackBerry Store's Australian site says the BlackBerry PlayBook version with 16 gigabytes of storage is priced at A$649, while the 32 GB version is available at A$789 and the 64 GB is sold at A$949. Telecoms Optus, Telstra and Vodafone and electronics retailer Harvey Norman will also sell the Blackberry PlayBook tablet.
 

 

blackberryTablet ComputersResearch In MotionRIM
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy