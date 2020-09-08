StradVison/BlackBerry: advancing KOR automotive industry

In an announcement made by StradVision, the company has reported its selection of BlackBerry to advance the automotive industry in South Korea.

The company will utilise BlackBerry’s QNX Software Development Platform in a number of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV).

"We are excited to work with StradVision to help our automotive customers surpass their competition with our reliable and secure QNX Neutrino Real-time Operating System," commented John Wall, SVP and Co-Head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions.

"This relationship further cements our leadership as a provider of secure operating systems and foundational software solutions designed to meet the evolving needs for connected, and autonomous vehicles across the South Korea automotive industry."

As part of the agreement StadVision will gain a license for BlackBerry’s BlackBerry QNX technology for use in its SVNet - an artificial intelligence (AI) based camera perception software tool.

"The competitiveness of SVNet lies in its flexibility with its broad hardware support and deep learning software for the advancement of safer driving," commented Junhwan Kim, CEO, StradVision.

"Leveraging BlackBerry technology will reinforce SVNet as one of the most reliable, safe and robust camera perception solutions for ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles, enabling us to bring more innovation and convenience to customers," added Kim.

The SVNet technology saves power, is compatible with target hardware systems and allows vehicles to detect objects such as cars on the road, lanes, pedestrians, animals, signs and traffic lights. The company also reports that the technology remains fully operational in harsh climates and continues to improve safety by analysing with speed and accuracy the data collected.

The QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) is a secure high performance and reliable OS platform, which includes the QNX Neutrino® RTOS, QNX Momentics® Tool Suite and QNX Software Center. The combination of these solutions provide a real-time operating system and development tools for embedded developers.

Outside of its QNX software, BlackBerry’s portfolio includes a variety of embedded software including: Type 1 hypervisor, real-time operating system, development tools and middleware for embedded systems.

