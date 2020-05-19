The Best Laptops for Executives in 2011

What will they think of next? Sleeker, speedier and offering a comprehensive suite of features, the latest offering of laptops are locked and loaded with everything but the kitchen sink. The following four laptops are available now, but we think they’re poised to become some of the hottest sellers in 2011.



TOSHIBA PORTEGE R705-P35



Toshiba warns not to let this laptop’s sleek looks and handling fool you. Coming in at only one inch thick and weighing three pounds, the Portege manages to pack in all the power you need with a full-performance Intel Core processor for multitasking or crunching numbers. Plus, there’s an included optical drive for loading programs, back-ups and sharing work.



You’ll feel good carrying this laptop because it’s environmentally-friendly, too. An EPEAT gold winner, it comes with the Toshiba power-saving eco utility to tailor your power usage easily, plus a special LED backlit display that uses less energy.



The Portege doesn’t just suit the environmentally conscious, but perhaps those who are accident-prone, too. The unique Hard Drive Impact Sensor on the Portege R705 laptop helps keep your data from becoming a casualty. The laptop also comes with an innovative spill-resistant keyboard to help guard against coffee and soda accidents.



ASUS EEE PC 1015PEM



The latest ASUS netbook is perfect for the executive who needs speed and storage. Smaller, lighter and less expensive than regular laptops, the ASUS Eee PC 1015PEM is the first netbook to boast the latest Intel Atom N550 dual core processor, which delivers an enhanced cloud computing performance with DDR3 memory support.



In terms of performance, the 1015PEM has been clocked at speeds at least 23 percent faster than single core processor netbooks. Despite the added performance, the ASUS-exclusive Super Hybrid Engine technology ensures all-day computing, delivering a battery life of up to 13 hours that will keep you going from sunrise until sundown.



When it comes to storage space, the 1015PEM comes with a 250GB or 320GB hard drive along with 500GB of online storage space thrown in, making it the ideal cloud computing tool.



The Eee PC 1015PEM comes with all the bells and whistles normally found on regular-sized laptops. USB 3.0 speeds up file transfers ten-fold when compared to USB 2.0 to give users high speed data transmissions. The USB port can also charge mobile devices even when the netbook is switched off. Bluetooth 3.0 speeds up mobile device sync times, making them up to eight times faster than the previous Bluetooth standard. There is also Wi-Fi 802.11n and a built-in webcam with its own camera cover for additional privacy.



HP ENVY 17 3D



The HP ENVY 17 3D is for the serious entertainment junkie. To achieve maximum sensory appeal, HP has delivered the first 17-inch notebook PC to support 1080p 3-D and Blu-ray. With advanced 3-D technology, as well as Beats Audio and an HP Triple Bass Reflex subwoofer, the ENVY 17 3D has the power and performance to deliver an unforgettable entertainment experience – just like in movie theaters.



Offering the best stereoscopic 3-D visual experience without forgoing 2-D content, the 17.3-inch 3D Ultra BrightView Display provides crisp, 1080p full HD viewing and an ideal visual experience for 3-D Blu-ray content. HP 3D Active Shutter Glasses provide a seamless viewing experience by wirelessly synchronizing each frame of the 3-D content between the display and the glasses, enabling a higher quality image.



With up to two terabytes of storage capacity, powerful quad-core Intel Core i7 processors and ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5850 discrete graphics, the HP ENVY 17 3D has the horsepower and flexibility to handle the most demanding tasks simultaneously.



SONY VAIO F SERIES



While the average executive isn’t a gamer, the latest VAIO F Series laptop is locked and loaded for everything multimedia. The latest F series has a USB 3.0 port, the latest USB data transfer technology, which means super fast file transfers from your external hard drive or digital camera.



The Intel Quad Core i7 processor, equipped with Turbo Boost Technology, automatically adapts to your tasks. Some model feature durable solid state drive technology, enabling faster boot-ups, faster access to files and overall better performance.



Plus, the new NVIDIA GeForce GT 425M graphics card with 1GB of video RAM is an upgrade from the 330M predecessor. To handle HD video with ease, all F Series models are pre-installed with either 512MB or 1GB of video memory. Perfect for high-definition photo and video viewing.

