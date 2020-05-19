Australian Government releases iPad app for business

Small business owners in Australia can begin planning for the worst, along with hoping for the best. The Australian Government launched MyBizShield, its first iPad app for business.

Emergency-management planning for a business extends past planning for natural disasters, according to the Australian Government. It is a way to operate your business: know its strengths and weaknesses, and strategies to handle any situation that may arise.

This app allows small business owners to access emergency planning information at any location, any time and for any emergency, said Sen. Nick Sherry, the Minister for Small Business.

“Most small businesses are too busy with the demanding day-to-day task of running a small business to think about planning for unpredictable events,” Sherry said. “This interactive tool uses prompts and handy tips to help small business owners create an emergency plan tailored to their business.”

MyBizShield can assist small businesses at all stages of an emergency, including planning before and helping after one occurs.

“It includes practical steps such as backing up data and maintaining accurate insurance claim records.”

Business.gov.au released an iPhone app in late 2010, which has more than 5,000 downloads. These apps are important in keeping small businesses and the Australian Government connected, Sherry said.

“From web conferencing to running meetings ‘on the go’, small businesses are embracing new technologies to improve the way they operate,” Sherry said. “The team at business.gov.au is leading the way in developing new technologies to better deliver services from the Government to small business.”

To download the MyBizShield iPad app, visit: www.business.gov.au/mybizshield.

Small business owners who don’t own an iPad can create an emergency plan by downloading the template and guide at business.gov.au/emergency. Checklists are available to prepare your business, take action and recovery.