Asia Pacific Telecom selects Nokia as sole 5G vendor

As part of the deal, Nokia -a long-standing partner of APT and provider of the majority of its 4G network - will be the single vendor for 5G New Radio (NR) for Taiwanese mobile operator Asia Pacific Telecom (APT). The deal also includes 5G core (non-standalone and standalone), security and monetization.

In addition Nokia will also provide multiple AirScale Radio Access solutions - an industry-first commercial end-to-end 5G solution - which will allow APT to provide a market leading 5G experience to its subscribers with ultra-fast data speeds, ultra-low latency, and a new level of connectivity.

Alongside its AirScale Radio Access solutions, APT will deploy Nokia’s Core Network, monetization and security software including: the cloud-native Cloud Mobile Gateway (CMG) and Cloud Mobility Manager (CMM) appliance solutions, from Nokia’s Cloud Packet Core (CPC) portfolio.

These solutions will provide a highly scalable and flexible Control/User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture for APT, as well as the capability to rapidly launch 5G services to its customers without making significant changes to the network.

Additional virtual functions and applications will also be deployed on Nokia CloudBand and NetAct allowing APT to shift its network and operations to cloud-native platforms driving automation, efficiency and the ability to rapidly launch and monetize new 5G experiences. Nokia will also provide its Nokia AirFrame data center solution to support cloud-based applications for future telco and IT networking and service delivery, design and deployment.

APT is set to launch its 5G services in 2020 with ambitious plans to harness the technology to develop the enterprise sector in Taiwan, as well as introduce cloud gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and streaming services to subscribers.

With these targets in mind, Nokia will support APT in its journey targeting six industries: smart manufacturing, smart retail, smart medical, smart transportation, smart entertainment, and smart energy.

“APT has ambitious targets for its 5G services, including transforming the enterprise and consumer sectors in Taiwan with new and enhanced high-speed services. We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Nokia as we enter the 5G era and look forward to achieving our goals with them as our partner,” commented Mr. Nanren Huang, President at Asia Pacific Telecom.

“This is another important win for us in Taiwan with a long-standing partner. APT is pioneering the implementation of high-band 5G at 28 GHz mmWave in the region with Nokia as its sole supplier. We look forward to helping APT execute its strategy and deliver compelling and transformative experiences, using Nokia’s end-to-end 5G solution to business and consumers alike,” added Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

