Apple Vs. Samsung: Which Smartphone Dominates The Australian Market?

Neither has a big share of the market, but one company does have a slight lead.

Brand loyalty is a big reason why Apple continues to do so well in the smartphone market, but did you know that Samsung users in Australia are just about as loyal about their products? A report from Deloitte has found that in the race for smartphone dominance, Apple and Samsung are neck and neck.



A Samsung Galaxy from 2013.

The report, “Deloitte Mobile Consumer Survey 2014,” found that out of 2,000 mobile phone users, younger consumers gravitate towards Apple devices, but the Android operating system dominates.

Close to 40 percent of responders have an iPhone—32 percent had a Samsung. These numbers may be different now, as the survey was conducted before the iPhone 6 launch. However, the survey did prove the importance of brand loyalty. Around 80 percent of Apple users and 60 percent of Samsung users say they will remain loyal to their previous handset.

"The consumer will be the ultimate winner from the rivalry between Apple and Samsung," Deloitte said. "Continued innovation in devices, more impressive operating systems and greater connectivity with extended ecosystems are all to be expected."



Apple's iPhone 6.

In the US and UK markets, Apple is easily top dog, taking 40 to 45 percent of the market. Its share of the Australian market is slightly below that, and it holds a 20 to 25 percent share of the market in European countries like France and Germany.

SMS vs. MIM (mobile instant messaging like with Whatsapp and IMessage) is another trend Deloitte pointed out, with SMS messaging still the reigning champion with 72 percent of the field.

Information sourced from Business Spectator.