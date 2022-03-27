APAC fintech investment vibrant amid China’s regs – KPMG

Fintech investment in the Asia-Pacific region reached US$27.5bn in 2021 across a record 1,165 deals, according to KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech H2’21 report .

This comes off the back of a remarkable year for the fintech market globally with a record number of deals in every major region, including the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia-Pacific, driven by the continued acceleration of digital trends, the widespread uptake and use of digital and contactless payments, and increasing demand for alternative payments models like buy-now-pay-later (BNPL).

But while the fintech investment in APAC nearly doubled in 2021, almost twice the US$14.7bn seen in 2020, amid a record deal volume, the total investment in the Asia-Pacific region fell well shy of 2019’s peak, thanks in part to the continued regulatory activities in China.

China’s ban of cryptocurrency transactions impacts fintech investment in APAC

In 2021, China continued to step up regulations in the fintech space, most notably through banning cryptocurrency transactions.

So, while cryptocurrency-focused solutions were a hot area of investment globally, with investment in blockchain and cryptocurrencies soaring past US$30m in 2021, shattering the previous high of US$8.2bn set in 2018, investment dropped significantly in China.

After banning cryptocurrency transactions in the first half of 2021, China fully banned bitcoin mining and facilitation of cryptocurrency trading in the second half of 2021. And India took steps to follow suit, introducing a bill that would ban the use of cryptocurrencies as a method of payment in the country, addition to related activities – causing a plummeting interest in crypto in Asia.