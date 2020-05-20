Article
Technology

Alibaba to open Academy of Discovery, Adventure Momentum and Outlook; invest $15bn in research & development

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Alibaba is launching a new research institute called the “Academy for Discovery, Adventure, Momentum and Outlook,” or DAMO, which will include seven new research labs in China, the US, Russia, Israel and Singapore.

In addition, the company will commit $15bn to research and development over the next three years, which is almost double its average annual expend.

See also: 

Clouds over Asia - Oracle Digital 

IKEA to expand across SEAsia 

Latest edition of Business Review Asia - out now! 

For example, in FY2017, the company spent a total of $2.6bn on product development.

DAMO’s research will involve topics such as the Internet of Things, quantum computing, Fintech, human-machine interaction, network security and natural language processing.

It is hoped Big Data and AI will become part of Alibaba’s cloud service offering.

The Academy will include internal research teams at Alibaba and it hopes to recruit around 100 researchers from various countries to develop new technology Alibaba can use in its business.

It also hopes to partner with Universities on specific projects. DAMO has its own academic advisory board including professors from Harvard, Princeton, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Washington, Beijing Institute of Technology, Columbia, Berkeley, Peking University and Zhejiang University.

The firm already has its own AI lab which was opened in July.

Jack MaFintechEcommerceAlibaba
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy