Article
Technology

Adani Mining partners with Komatsu for Carmichael project

By Uwear
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Soon, the world’s largest coal mine of the future will be supplied by Komatsu mining trucks.

Adani Mining, the company in charge of the $16.5 billion Carmichael coal project in Australia, has supplied equipment manufacturer Komatsu Ltd with an order for 55 units of 960E-2 and 930E-4SE super-large dump trucks. As Business Review Australia's sister site Mining Global recently wrote, the deal will allow Komatsu to deliver the vehicles in the later half of 2016 for use at its coal mine in Queensland, Australia.

RELATED TOPIC: [INFOGRAPHIC] The world's largest mining machines

Based in the Galilee Basin of western Queensland, the Carmichael coal project is a part of Adani’s vision to instill the first fully autonomous mining operation comprised of mine, railway and port in the world. The mine is expected to produce 60 million tons of coal each year with an estimated operating life of about 90 years.

Earlier this year Adani Mining CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj hinted at what the company would need in terms of mining trucks.

RELATED TOPIC: Adani's Carmichael project hurt by more curbing around Great Barrier Reef

“We will be utilizing at least 45, 400-ton driverless trucks," Janakaraj said. "All the vehicles will be capable of automation. When we ramp up the mine, everything will be autonomous from mine to port.”

The agreement with Komatsu could be one of the last remaining pieces for the project. Adani has already assured contracts with Downer EDI for mining services and construction of mine infrastructure, as well as POSCO for the engineering, procurement and construction of the rail.

RELATED TOPIC: Woodside Petroleum Partnering With Indian Company Adani For LNG Opp

Adani anticipates it will complete contracts for the coal handling plant and mine construction later this year.

You can read the full press release here

Komatsu 960E-2

Komastu 930E-4SE

Let's connect!  

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!

 

AustraliaTechnologyQueenslandmining global
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy