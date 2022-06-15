6 tech startups in India cutting staff as recession bites

Remember Better.com CEO Vishal Garg , who famously sacked 900 members of his team via Zoom in the lead-up to Christmas 2021?

Well, it seems his firing of a huge swathe of his workforce at the New York-headquartered real estate tech startup was a foreshadowing of what was to come in 2022, though perhaps not quite as ruthless as this one.

Layoffs at tech companies worldwide has surged to a level not seen for two years, with tech firms cutting more jobs in May than in the previous fourth months combined, as reported by MarketWatch.

The picture is similar in the US, Europe and Asia, and comes amid rising inflation and slowing demand.

Indian startups have been especially impacted. In the first four months of 2022, Indian companies laid off nearly 7,000 people, according to Business Insider, with the edtech and grocery delivery startup space really suffering, and even unicorns cashing in on staff cuts.

This comes as startups look to conserve cash amid a slowdown in funding after a number of years of hyper-growth. It follows years of generous VC funding and investor tolerance for cash-burning, with many investors now rethinking financing commitments due to concerns about high valuations and lack of profitability.

Many of the firms cutting staff are citing cost-cutting in the face of an imminent recession, restructuring and automation.



6 Indian tech startups that have cut staff