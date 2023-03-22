Worley to provide water solutions for Saudi NEOM megaproject

Worley is taking on the challenge of providing the water infrastructure for Saudi Arabia’s NEOM – a city-scale development looking to transform the country’s landscape and diversify its economy.

The Australian company will provide engineering and advisory services relating to water production, desalination, management and storage, powered by renewable energy. The aim is to deliver up to two million cubic metres of desalinated water per day for NEOM.

“NEOM intends to deliver a sustainable circular water economy, and we are pleased to be able to use our global expertise to deliver ‘first of a kind’ water solutions that minimise impacts on the natural environment and align with our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” said Jim Lenton, Group Senior Vice President, Worley.