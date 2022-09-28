Six B Corp firsts in 2022 – from fashion to Champagne

Since the first 82 B Corps were certified in the US in 2007, an increasing number of companies globally have signed up to the movement.

Led by non-profit B Lab, B Corp certification is a private certification of for-profit companies of their ‘social and environmental performance and requires brands to answer 300 questions about their impact, with answers scored on a points system.

Companies must earn at least 80 points to be B Corp certified, with only those who meet the highest standards making the certification cut – of the more than 200,000 organisations currently using the B Impact Assessment to analyse their impact, just 5,000 have gained B Corp status. Companies must recertify every three years.

Since the first accreditations 15 years ago, companies all over the world and from every industry have been trailblazing the way for others to follow and there have been a considerable number of firsts along the way.

Danone was the world’s first large business to gain B Corp status; Chiesi Group the first global pharma; Intrepid the first large travel firm; and Lombard Odier the first global wealth and asset manager.

While many of the B Corp industry and country firsts have been taken, there are more happening even now.

From Iceland’s first company to the first luxury fashion house, we round up six B Corp certification firsts in 2022.

