SABIC/BASF: A Circular Economy for Plastics 

SABIC-BASF Debut Circular Economy Forum

World-leading chemicals companies - SABIC and BASF - recently held their debut Circular Economy Forum. At the invitation-only event - which took place virtually from SABIC’s Home of Innovation in Riyadh - the event provided the opportunity to exchange learnings and jointly agree on driving circular economy solutions.

To address the challenges around end-of-life plastics - both companies have been working on complementary solutions such as advanced recycling which can turn mixed plastics into virgin polymers. By working on circular economy solutions the two aim to close the loop, collecting post-consumer plastic waste to recycle and make new products.

Introducing SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE™ solutions

During the forum, SABIC highlighted its innovative TRUCIRCLE™ solutions, which encompasses its circular products and services, including certified circular polymers, certified bio-based renewable polymers, certified renewable polycarbonate (PC), and mechanically recycled polymers.

SABIC and Plastic Energy

Together, SABIC and Plastic Energy will be constructing the first commercial unit in Geleen (Netherlands), to produce SABIC flagship certified circular polymers.

“TRUCIRCLE™ has been introduced as a way to collectively showcase our circular innovations and help manufacturers reduce plastic waste through the adoption of a range of sustainable material solutions. It forms part of our circular economy business and is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal of Responsible Consumption and Production,” said Mark Vester, SABIC’ Global Leader Circular Economy.

BASF ChemCycling™

Also at the Forum, BASF detailed its ChemCycling™ project, a key pillar to its circular economy strategy. As part of the strategy, the company has developed a pyrolysis technology, which turns plastic waste into a secondary raw material - pyrolysis oil.BASF also spoke of its plastic additives and the ways they help to facilitate the mechanical recycling of plastics.

“Forging a path to a circular economy requires collaboration. There is an increasing pressure regarding recycling targets and recyclability on the one hand and a strong commitment of our customers towards increasing the share of recycled materials in their offerings on the other hand. Solving these challenges requires innovation and joint efforts from industry and value chain partners,” said Dr. Udo Huenger, Vice President Middle East & Egypt, BASF.

“This Forum allowed BASF and SABIC to explore ways in which we can cooperate and accelerate technology development that will divert plastics from going to landfills or end up in the environment,” added Huenger.