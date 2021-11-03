PETRONAS: Sustainability at the core of the energy sector

PETRONAS: The industry leader creates and provides energy and results that dynamise the globe’s progress, in both a responsible and a sustainable manner.

Energy transmission has become top of the agenda around the globe. A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on climate change confirmed that without mass reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG0) emissions, the globe is set to meet or exceed a 1.5 degrees Celsius increase over the following decades.

The oil and gas industry has been held responsible for one of the man-made methane emissions. It is important for key energy sector players to reduce methane emissions swiftly while managing the ecosystem of the energy journey. PETRONAS understands that reducing methane transmissions is an important step to take towards slowing the rate of global warming. In response, the company has announced its plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Recently, PETRONAS met with PTT, PERTAMINA, Shell, the United Kingdom Oil and Gas Industry Association Limited (OGUK), International Energy Agency (IEA), World Bank Group, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and Methane Guiding Principles (MGP), to discuss contingencies to increase partnership on methane emissions management across the region.

Furthermore, PETRONAS launched an enthusiastic corporate sustainability office to mold it into the responsible and effective energy company that it is today. The Sustainable Development & Health, Safety, Security and Environment (SD & HSSE) Council is the authoritative body for executing the development of PETRONAS’ sustainability agenda. An agenda that is forever changing to be able to keep ahead of the importance of sustainability in line with an able, pledged, and honourable business.

People are important to PETRONAS and so is the desire to create a positive social impact within the countries that it operates in. It launched the ‘Recycle Your Clothes’ programme earlier this year. The double edged initiative was put in place to combat global warming issues and the overflow of landfills.

The programme received 40 tonnes of unused textiles that were collected in just five days, well ahead of its initial five weeks plan. The profits raised from the sale of the recycled items were donated to National Cancer Council Malaysia (MAKNA).

