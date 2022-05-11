P&G unveils new commitments to advancing equality in APAC

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has furthered its already ambitious commitment to advancing equality and inclusivity in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The consumer goods giant announced an array of new equality pledges at its fourth annual #WeSeeEqual summit for the region, which saw equality advocates, including Google’s APAC President (Scott Beaumont) and UN Women’s Deputy Executive Director (Anita Bhatia) convene to discuss the acceleration of progress.

P&G makes progress on regional commitments in just one year

These new regional pledges follow on from those made at last year’s summit, as well as those made by P&G globally, as an organisation fully committed to “creating a world where equal access and opportunity to learn, grow, succeed, and thrive are available to everyone”.

P&G has already made strong progress on regional commitments made last year, with its ‘Share the Care’ parental leave policy giving all new parents across Asia-Pacific greater leave benefits and flexibility.

The company also delivered on its commitment to achieving a 50-50 gender balance across its management workforce by 2022 in the region, completing this ahead of schedule, and on its commitment to educate more than 30 million girls on puberty and hygiene by 2024, via its brands Always and Whisper’s ‘Keeping Girls in School’ program, the company has already reached more than 15 million girls, achieving the halfway market in just one year.