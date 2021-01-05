KFC/Pizza Hut launch new plastic reduction initiatives

In an announcement made by Yum China Holdings (Yum China), the company’s brands - KFC and Pizza Hut - have launched a series of plastic reduction and environmentally friendly packaging initiatives in line with the latest regulations in China.

The initiatives include the likes of replacing plastic packaging with paper straws, paper bags and biodegradable plastic bags. As a result of the initiatives launched by Yum China, the company expects to see a reduction of 8,000 tons of non-degradable plastics annually starting from 2021.

KFC China - ‘Be Natural, Be You’

Recently launched by KFC China, ‘Be Natural, Be You’ is a sustainability campaign launched by the brand to enhance customer awareness of environmental protection, as well as encourage a more sustainable lifestyle.

As of January 2021, all KFC restaurants in mainland China will no longer use plastic straws, with over 90% of restaurants replacing disposable plastic cutlery with wooden cutlery.

In addition, in 50% of restaurants non-degradable plastic bags will be replaced with paper bags or biodegradable plastic bags. KFC China expects that by the end of 2025 all restaurants will phase out non-degradable plastic bags and cutlery in mainland China.

Pizza Hut

As 2020 came to a close, the PIzza Hut brand, eliminated the use of plastic straws in all restaurants in mainland China. At the same time, across the country plastic bags have been replaced with paper bags or biodegradable plastic bags in over 70% of restaurants.

To build further on these achievements, Pizza hut has set its ambitions to eliminate the use of non-degradable bags by the end of 2022.

These latest actions made by both KFC and Pizza Hut reflect not only Yum China’s complacent with regulatory requirements, but also its company-wide packaging strategy to reduce disposable packaging from source via the use of new solutions, materials and innovative technologies.

Part of the company’s strategy includes ensuring that customer facing, plastic-based packaging is recyclable, as well as refusing to purchase products from suppliers that cause deforestation and working towards a 30% reduction of non-degradable plastic packaging by 2025.

"The new plastic reduction initiatives reinforce our sustainability strategy to drive meaningful change through packaging innovation and reduction. In line with our long-term commitment of supporting economic, social and environmental development, we are committed to working with customers, partners, and all other stakeholders to promote a more sustainable future,” commented Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China.

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .