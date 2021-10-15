Hyundai Motor Company Launches Re:Style 2021

Launching its third iteration of its annual ‘Re:Style’ upcycling fashion project, Hyundai Motor Company is using materials discarded during the vehicle manufacturing process to drive sustainability beyond the automotive industry.

Launched in Seoul and Paris, Hyundai has partnered with L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop to deliver the fashion line. The unique partnership between the three organisations highlights the automotive manufacturers commitment not only to eco-friendly manufacturing, but creative outside collaboration, and engagement with environmentally conscious customers.

“With the third annual celebration of Re:Style this year, Hyundai Motor Company continues its dedication to facilitate the ‘progress for humanity,’ its brand vision and objective,” said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of the Customer Experience Division of Hyundai Motor Company.

“We are stepping up our collaborations steadily with various industries around the world to usher in a sustainable future. The Re:Style 2021 is one of them, and we hope this project serves as a focal point for young consumers worldwide to understand the impact of manufacturing leftover materials on our shared environment and how we can creatively and practically reutilise them.”

The three organisations have designed 12 fashion items - track jackets, sweatshirts, zip-up hoodies, shorts, and trousers - both accessible online and in-store the limited collection will run for two weeks between October 14 and 28 (the online store will be extended to November 10).

This year, the materials came from the manufacturing of car parts such as airbags and seatbelts, the organisations also incorporated Bio PET and recycled fibres into the products to enhance the wearability and demonstrate the potential for using biomaterials.

“As a company in charge of fashion distribution, we have always had concerns about the impact of discarded clothing materials on our planet Earth. So, by reusing the wearable pieces from automobile manufacturing and channelling the generated profits into other projects, we hope to create a virtuous cycle of sustainability and uniquely contribute to saving our planet,” added Michael Hadida, CEO of L’Eclaireur.

“It is highly meaningful to participate in this creative and value-adding collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company. We hope that Re:Style 2021 will spark new interest and common understanding among today’s conscious consumers about their purchasing decisions that take into consideration the holistic nature of our shared environment,” concluded DJ Kim, the Executive Director of BoontheShop.