HSBC/HKU drive sustainable leadership in business

Responding to increasing social-ecological changes happening around the world, alongside the United Nations' call for actions to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), The Centre for Civil Society and Governance (CCSG) of The University of Hong Kong and HSBC have established a four year research project - Partnership for Sustainability Leadership in Business (PSLB).

The project is a ‘first-of-its-kind’ collaborative effort to leverage the strengths of academics, businesses, regulators and the community to support Hong Kong business, to build Sustainable Value Chains (SVC) and to promote the SDGs.

The research project will consist of two key areas - Knowledge Inventory and Collaborative Leadership Scheme.

“Global sustainability challenges cannot be resolved with the effort of a single individual or sector. Besides the government, social institutions and local communities, more business leaders have stepped up and made contributions towards this important agenda,” commented The Centre for Civil Society and Governance (CCSG) of The University of Hong Kong .

With SMEs accounting for 98% of Hong Kong’s corporations and 45% of the total territory workforce, the university highlights that SMEs are a major player in the economy, therefore the research project will be placing significant focus supporting SMEs to build Sustainable Value Chains (SVC) and to promote the SDGs.

The project will be led by Professor Wai-Fung Lam and a group of sustainability experts, with ambitions to promote collaboration and partnership between larger organisations and SMEs, as well as prepare SMEs to take on sustainability challenges. The project aims to achieve this through knowledge transfer, capacity building, network development, and building resilience.

