EY says consumers in India most environmentally conscious

While concerns over the rising cost of goods and services globally are impacting consumer spending, in India, consumers are not only more positive about the financial situation compared to the global average, but also most environmentally conscious consumers when it comes to spending.

That’s according to the ninth edition of EY’s Future Consumer Index for India, which reveals that 77% of Indian consumers expect positive changes in the financial situation over the course of the next year, significantly higher than their global counterparts, at 48%.

This comes despite rising costs impacting purchasing decisions, particularly in emerging markets, with 64% of Indians citing affordability in affecting their choices, less than South Africa (77%) but more than China (42%) and the US (50%).

In India, this impacts the lower-income earners the most, at 72%, followed by the high-income group at 60%, and the middle-income group at 58%.

Such uncertainty around managing rising living costs is driving more than four in five Indians (80%) to save more money than in the past, with 50% setting a goal to save rather than spend.

Less overall spend from Indian consumers means retailers and brands must work harder to ensure they are the recipients of such spend, and to achieve this, they must understand the spending priorities of Indian consumers.