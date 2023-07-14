Discover PepsiCo’s Greenhouse Collaborative Accelerator

First launched in Europe in 2017, PepsiCo’s Greenhouse Collaborative Accelerator (GCA) launched its first Asia Pacific (APAC) edition this year. The accelerator has been designed to help startups in the APAC region to develop and bring their ideas to market. Specifically the accelerator has selected 20 finalists to bring a diverse range of new solutions for sustainable packaging and climate action.

“Our mission is to help build a more sustainable future by supporting startups that are working to reduce the environmental impact of packaging and mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said the GCA.

Sustainable packaging and climate action

Looking for starts that are both working to reduce their environmental impact and mitigate climate change in the APAC region, GCA is collaborating with startups to develop more sustainable materials; improve recycling processes; find new ways to reduce packaging waste; support a circular economy; adopt carbon capture and storage; and harness renewable energy.

“We believe that these areas are critical to the health of our planet and that innovative solutions from startups have the potential to make a real difference in the region,” added the GCA.

PepsiCo and its sustainability commitments

The GCA is just one of PepsiCo’s commitments to sustainability. In 2021, the company announced a fundamental transformation to its operations, by committing to sourcing ingredients and making and selling products in a more sustainable way.

The company does this by leveraging its more than one billion connections with consumers to drive positive impact at scale and engage people to make choices better for themselves and the planet.

PepsiCo’s sustainability strategy is based on three interconnected pillars: reduce, recycle, and reinvent. With these pillars, PepsiCo strives to drive change, as well as support changemakers that are committed to developing sustainable packaging and climate solutions.

“As one of the world’s most respected food and beverage companies, PepsiCo aims to use its reach and influence to help change the way society operates across the food value chain,” commented PepsiCo.