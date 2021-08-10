Discover Budweiser APAC’s Sustainable Manufacturing Strategy

Budweiser APAC’s Support of the UN SDGs

Working to contribute to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and eight Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Budweiser APAC has established its own 2025 Sustainability Goals Strategy incorporating the bellow:

Good health and wellbeing (3)

Gender equality (5)

Clean water and sanitation (6)

Affordable and clean energy (7)

Decent work and economic growth (8)

Responsible consumption and production (12)

Climate action (13)

Partnerships for the goals (17)

“At Budweiser APAC, we are determined to build a company to last, and we can only do so with a healthy environment and thriving communities. We are firmly committed to creating a better world for all our stakeholders, while also creating value for our business,” stated Budweiser APAC.

Via its 2025 Sustainability Goals, Budweiser APAC is dedicated to creating a measurable, positive impact, driving growth, and improving lives across the entire value chain.

Budweiser APAC’s Latest Green Financing Loan

Last month, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC successfully signed a US$500mn Sustainability-Linked Loan Revolving Credit Facilities (Green Financing Loan) with a bank consortium led by Bank of China.

What does this mean for Budweiser APAC?

Incentivised to improve four key performance areas, the loan received by Budweiser APAC has a three-year term with a tiered discount on the loans interest rate should the brewing company achieve pre-determined ESG targets.

"This loan further demonstrates our unwavering commitment to integrating sustainability into all aspects of our business. As a purpose-driven company, we are confident of our ability to capitalize on this opportunity and achieve the performance-based incentive regarding ESG targets. We look forward to making our communities greener and our people healthier as we work towards a sustainable future," said Jan Craps, Bud APAC's Chief Executive Officer and Co-chair of the Board.

Budweiser APAC’s Sustainable Achievement’s so Far...

Supporting eight of the UN’s SDGs Budweiser aims to deliver a clear strategy and measurable, positive impact in four core areas:

Climate Action

June 2021, Budweiser APAC announced that by the end of 2021 its Wuhan brewery would be carbno neutral, the first globally among all Anheuser-Busch InBev. In addition, three breweries have already achieved RE 100, and 11 have installed solar panels.

Water Stewardship

With its mantra: ‘No water, no beer!’, the company has invested in water availability and quality improvements for areas with significant stress.

In China, Budweiser initiated a Water Return Community program returning 17mn hectoliters of reclaimed water to communities in 2020. The company also created over 10mn hectoliters of cumulative water recharge in high-risk watersheds in India.

Circular Packaging

Budweiser is committed to continuing its Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Rethink strategy, and has become the industry’s first in South Korea to use 100% recycled materials for box packages.

Smart Agriculture

At the end of 2020, 92% of its direct farmers were skilled workers, 100% were connected, and 83% were financially empowered with the use of digital solutions.