Asia’s first climate change alliance to help firms go green

Asia’s first climate change alliance launches, thanks to a collaboration between the World Green Organisation (WGO), PwC Hong Kong and Arup.

Designed to support businesses in tackling climate change and build resilience, the Asian Corporate Coalition for Climate Change Resilience (A4CR) is a first-of-its-kind climate-resilient business community in Asia.

Scientific understanding meets networking opportunities and benchmarking

This regional alliance comes as climate change delivers a growing impact on people, businesses and governments worldwide.

“To achieve the nationally determined contributions and decarbonisation targets, businesses are increasingly engaged with the scale of change required,” says Dr William Yu, Founder and CEO of WGO .

The A4CR aims to help corporates understand and address climate change risks while enhancing their readiness for climate-related disclosures in a systematic approach.

So, how exactly does it work? The A4CR brings together a lineup of global and regional experts, industry thought leaders and advisors from independent environmental organisation WGO, PwC, and Arup, a collective of 16,000 designers, advisors and experts, along with academia and professional institutions.

These global and regional experts will help firms understand climate-related risks and the prep works required by governments, investors and international institutions, and also assist comparison to international industry-specific best practices and ratings in climate change preparation.

By offering unparalleled scientific understanding and knowledge, a comprehensive benchmarking scheme, not to mention lots of networking opportunities, the A4CR forms a strategic coalition among major businesses in Asia to mainstream climate actions into corporate governance, strategies, operations and financing.