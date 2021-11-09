Words of wisdom to inspire women leaders to the C-suite

Keep learning, be the CEO of your life, and have a voice at the table were among the words of wisdom offered by female leaders at a recently held virtual success and leadership summit for women in Asia-Pacific.

The 2021 World Edition of Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky summit was a day of best practice sharing on leadership, diversity and inclusion and success courtesy of the world's most successful organisations.

From Coca-Cola and Diageo to Fonterra and Mastercard, female leaders shared their words of wisdom to enable and inspire more women to the C-suite.

The Coca-Cola Company

Marcela Esquivel, Vice President of HR, ASEAN and South Pacific

"Step Up. Don't be afraid to try new things. Don't be afraid to raise your hand.”

Diageo

Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer

"Always keep learning. Stay curious. Find ways to expand your portfolio of capability. Do what you love. Surround yourself with people who complement you. You don't always have to go up. Sometimes sideways is good. You can never break the ceiling if you don't raise your hand."

Mastercard

Rama Sridhar, Executive Vice President, Digital & Emerging Partnerships and New Payment Flows, Asia Pacific

“Resilience is in our DNA. Change the narrative. Work to have not just a seat at the table but also have a voice at the table.”

Fonterra South East Asia

Susanne Arfelt Rajamand, Managing Director

“Build an award-winning support network. Do not work harder – work smarter.”

Fine Hygienic Holding

Noeleen Kelly, General Manager UAE and Lower Gulf, Global Ecommerce

“Own your style of leadership. Understand how you can help and affect people around you.”

Accenture

Shared Dali Sanghera, Managing Director, Growth Markets / Asia, Middle East, Africa

"Be the CEO of your life and take control of your career. Understand who you are as a person. IQ gets you the job, EQ gets you promoted. It's the journey, not necessarily the destination that matters. Confidence starts with a sense of belonging. To lead is to serve. Know your own strengths."

Breaking the ceiling

