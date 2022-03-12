Why Taiwan is Asia Pacific’s most promising market for 2022

Taiwan offers the most promising opportunities for investors and exporters across Asia-Pacific this year, Atradius research finds.

Atradius’s 2022 Most Promising Markets report identifies five markets set to surprise in the months ahead, including Taiwan, Israel, Qatar, Cote d’Ivoire and Uruguay.

While the global economic recovery from the pandemic is bumpy, the economies of these five markets are recovering well and their outlooks generally well-insulated from negative pandemic developments thanks to extensive vaccination rollouts and/or low infections rates.

The resumption of economic activity is contributing to brighter prospects in the tourism and hospitality sectors while the acceleration of digital adoption for consumers is keeping up demand for transport and logistics. The global energy transition is also driving policy initiatives in several of these markets, pushing up demand in the renewable energy and electricity sectors, especially for EVs.

Atradius assessed the economic performance, macroeconomic strength and Covid-19 situation of countries worldwide.



