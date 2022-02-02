TikTok is world’s fastest-growing brand, WeChat is strongest

That’s according to the just-released Brand Finance’s Global 500 2022, which each year puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test.

Tripling in brand value over the past year, entertainment app TikTok takes the crown for the world’s fastest-growing with a staggering 215% growth – increasing from US$18.7bn in 2021 to US$59.0bn this year.

Claiming 18th spot among the world’s top 500 most valuable brands, TikTok is the highest new entrant to the ranking.

Little surprise given TikTok crossed the one billion user mark in 2021 and became the most downloaded app across Android’s Google Play store and Apple’s App Store – in large part thanks to the pandemic.

There has been exponential growth in entertainment, social media and streaming services during the pandemic, with TikTok’s rise testament to how media consumption is changing.

With its offering of easily digestible and entertaining content, the app’s popularity has spread across the world, acting as a creative outlet and providing a way for people to connect during lockdown.

According to David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance: “Media consumption has increased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but – what is more – the way we consume it has irrevocably changed. In order to compete in this evolving marketplace, media organisations have invested heavily in their brands – from content acquisition through to user experience.”

And TikTok’s meteoric growth is the proof in the pudding – a brand that has gone “from relative obscurity to internationally renowned in just a few years and shows no signs of slowing down”.

The app’s global growth has expanded beyond its original Gen Z base, with strategic partnerships such as its sponsorship of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament exposing the TikTok brand to other demographics.