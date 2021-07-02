Strata Worldwide Open New Office To Manage APAC Operations

Strata Worldwide provide crucial safety solutions to the mining industry. With over 28 years of experience in the industry, the company is well equipped to provide reliable safety solutions for mining projects in the United States, South Africa and Australia, from communications systems to ventilation structures and other tunnelling equipment.

Appointment of New Management

Strata announced it had opened an office in Perth, which is located at the Core Innovation Hub, St Georges Terrace, Western Australia. Strata have appointed Trent Jackson as its Manager of Hard Rock Mining for Asia and the Pacific (APAC), and Dan Couch also joins as the Technical Sales Manager for APAC.

Jackson will be responsible for the management of all operations involving the APAC region, with business growth incorporated into his role and will also work to develop the hard rock mining market. “Hard rock mining is a global focus for Strata, and having a physical presence in Western Australia closely supports our goals and strengthens our corporate diversification plan,” says the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Berube. “We have hired a talented team with a proven track record and are excited to see this venture evolve.”

Jackson also commented on his new role with the company. “Strata Worldwide is a household name in coal, and I am looking forward to bringing these technologies to the hard rock mining market here in APAC. The opening of the Perth office demonstrates Strata’s commitment to the hard rock mining sector and we are excited to deliver world-class technologies to our customers. The Australian hard rock mining sector is set for strong growth in the coming years, and Strata Worldwide is well-positioned to raise its profile, extend its market share, and secure the loyalty of new customers.”

