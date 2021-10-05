Secureworks appoints new CEO to drive technology innovation

Secureworks, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider has recently appointed a new leader to drive the next stage of development for the company. The new Chief Executive Officer, Wendy Thomas holds extensive experience within the technology industry, with her most recent roles focussing on cybersecurity.

Prior to rejoining the company in 2015, Thomas worked within many different teams, including the likes of Bridgevine—a provider of technology for network and communications transfers, and First Data Corporation. Thomas has a long history with Secureworks, as she previously worked for the firm from 2008 to 2011, as its Vice President of Finance.

Thomas also played a significant role in developing the company’s vision for the future, which lead to the team building and launching of the cloud-native Secureworks TaegisTM Platform.

Taking the helm of Secureworks

She steps up from her position as the Chief Product Officer as she succeeds the previous Chief Executive, Michael Cote, who has retired from the position and stepped down from Secureworks’ Board of Directors—an area of the organisation that Thomas joined in July this year.

‘Secureworks’ mission is to secure human progress, and I am honoured to serve that purpose on behalf of our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders’, says Thomas. ‘We’re committed to providing the innovation and collaboration needed to beat the adversary on a global scale’.

Thomas’ commitment to driving the innovation of Secureworks has been noticed previously, as she was named in The Software Report’s Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity of 2021.

To find out more about Secureworks’ cybersecurity offerings, click here.



