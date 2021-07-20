Savills Expands Supply Chains Offerings to APAC Region

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Savills is more widely known in the country for its real-estate industry presence. But the company also has a significant stake in the supply chain industry, which stems from its offerings in corporate real estate, funding, building consultancy, project management, lease consultancy, investment, valuation, planning and development, and a dedicated research function.

Savills’ APAC Supply Chain Expansion

Savills has undergone the strategic acquisition of LCA, a Malaysian supply chain consulting group. The plan is in line with the company’s plans to expand its industrial and logistical presence and provide a comprehensive supply chain platform. The acquisition will also provide Savills with the ability to access markets in Southeast Asia.

“With Covid-19 accelerating digitisation, e-commerce and ride-hailing services across Southeast Asia, the fast-changing environment is forcing businesses to reappraise supply chains and routes-to-market,” says Martin Fidden, Regional Managing Director of Professional Services at Savills. “This acquisition expands the breadth and value of our consultancy services and provides early-stage access to a new set of clients that we can engage with at a level beyond [the] pure property.”

This venture will provide Savills with an opportunity to expand its supply chain and logistics platform, offering services to landlords, occupiers and developers with over 100 dedicated experts across 60 locations across the Asia Pacific region.

Li Wah Ng, Co-Founder of LCA, says, “Warehousing has emerged as a catalyst for Southeast Asian-based businesses to improve margins and increase market access. We’re excited to be teaming up with Savills because it means that we can now provide comprehensive expertise in seamlessly migrating our clients into sustainable facilities that protect supply chain integrity and operate at [a] much lower cost.”

Chris Marriott, Chief Executive Officer of Savills (Southeast Asia), has spoken about how the acquisition will support the company’s APAC expansion. “The acquisition of a strategic interest in this premier supply chain management and logistics advisory underpins Savills commitment to a greater presence in our Indonesian, Malaysian, Philippine, Singaporean, Thai and Vietnamese markets, and positions us well for the growing logistics sector in the region,” says Marriott.

