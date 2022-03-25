Risk and resilience on agenda at Supply Chain LIVE event
From April 27-28, the world’s largest companies will convene at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE, a two-day event taking place at London’s historic Tobacco Dock and virtually.
The event will also be broadcast live via a fully interactive virtual platform so you can tap into keynote sessions and panels delivered by leading executives from across the world – from Sweden to Malaysia, Germany to the US – giving you the opportunity to network, ask questions, share ideas, and soak up actionable and unique insights to further your business.
This two-day event, organised by BizClik Media Group, publishers of Business Chief, Supply Chain Digital Magazine and Procurement Magazine, follows the highly successful inaugural Procurement & Supply Chain Live event last September, which brought together hundreds of supply chain and procurement leaders from the world’s leading companies – Oracle, Shell, UK Parliament, Vodafone, Lufthansa, Santander and Amazon, among many others – to discuss the future of the industry.
And the upcoming two-day in-person and virtual event promises to do the same, but with even more attendees, 1,000+, and speakers expected.
Join supply chain and procurement leaders and 70+ keynote speakers as they tackle supply chain and procurement challenges head-on and gain industry insights from multiple industries with different applications, from operations and supplier management to cybersecurity and sustainability –
Sessions will be held simultaneously across four stages (two in person, two virtual) with a number of roundtables and panels addressing the hottest topics in supply chain. As well as being streamed live, these sessions will also be available for registered attendees to watch on-demand.
The main theme for this second event will focus on risk and resilience and will address everything from digital procurement and transformation to supply chain sustainability, supplier and contract management and digital ecosystems.
"Now more than ever, procurement and supply chain are in the spotlight,” says Scott Birch, Chief Content Officer, BizClik Media Group. "From pandemic pressures to container ship congestion, geopolitical uncertainties to food and energy security – it’s a world full of risk…. but also, resilience. Leading organisations and executives have found a way, through innovation, perseverance, and flexibility."
Risk and resilience is main theme of supply chain conference
The main theme for this second event will focus on risk and resilience and the future of the industry, with keynotes, panels and fireside chats addressing everything from digital procurement and transformation to supply chain sustainability, and supplier and contract management to talent attraction and retention.
Discover from technology and consulting firms how technologies are being leveraged to manage supply chain challenges and disruptions and from public and private sector organisations, including the NHS and Nestle, on how technology has helped enabled their supply chains to be more agile and resilient.
Discover how Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust was able to de-risk its supply chain and how Maersk used AI to manage supply chain disruptions.
Hear from executives in the public and private sectors, from consultancies such as Boston Consulting Group, Gartner and EY; tech giants including Google, Uber, SAP and IBM; financial institutions like Morgan Stanley, Santander, Barclays and Fannie Mae and large corporations, from bp and Maersk, to Nestle, Budweiser Brewing Group and Visa – not to mention the public sector with speakers from the NHS, Department of Transport, Cabinet Office and National Treasury of South Africa.
Hybrid event agenda – keynote presentations, fireside chats and panel discussions
Join more than 70+ speakers across three different formats and four stages.
Keynote presentations
Hear from supply chain and procurement leaders across public and private organisations along with technology experts and consultants across multiple stages and topics, everything from supply chain resilience to scope 3 initiatives. Here are some of the highlights:
- Uber – Supply Chain Risk and Resilience – Brish Bhan Vaidya, Head of Strategic Sourcing & Supply Chain APAC at Uber
- IBM Consulting – The Convergence of Procurement & Supply Chain – Prudence Jacobsen, Associate Partner with excellence in procurement and supply chain transformation, IBM Consulting
- BCG – Transforming Your Business by Putting Suppliers at the Core – Daniel Weise, Global Topic Leader, Procurement at Boston Consulting Group
- Forrester – How Smart Manufacturing Technologies are Reshaping Global Trade Patterns – George Lawrie, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research
- Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust – A hospital’s Journey to De-risk its Supply Chain – David Lawson, Director of Procurement, Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust
- Nestle – Leveraging New Technologies in Procurement and Supply Chain to Improve Sourcing, Sustainability and Flexibility – Fabrice Blanc, Head of Procurement for Nestle
- UST – Essentials for Improving Visibility in Multi-echelon Supply Chains – Jonathan Colehower, Global Supply Chain Strategy Practice Lead at UST
- Juul Labs – Supply Chain in a Regulated Space – Rudy Lawrence, SVP, Global Supply Chain & Corporate Services at Juul Labs
- Endeavour Foundation Establishing High Performing Category Management Teams – Felipe Costa, Head of Procurement at Endeavour Foundation
- The Department of Transport – Enabling Procurement Transformation via Technology – Lisa Williams, Chief Procurement Officer at The Department of Transport
- Maersk Drilling – The Journey of Supply Chain, from Demerger to Merge – Rup Bannerjee, Director, Head of Global Inventory Management at Maersk Drilling
- EY – How to Get the Board to See Your Function as Strategic, Not Just Transactional – Larry Phelan, Partner, Chief Supply Chain Services Officer at EY
- Visa – Building Supply Chain Sustainability Strategy in a New Reality – Alisa Bornstein, Chief Procurement Officer at Visa Europe
- Google – Global Networking Supply Chain – Supriya Iyer, Supply Chain & Operations Executive at Google
Fireside chats
Each session is presented by a respected leader in their field and includes real-world case studies. As well as fireside chats on greenwashing and supply chain transformation, here are some of the highlights:
- Finance and Supply Chain Transformation – Bob Booth, Senior Partner, Finance & Supply Chain Transformation Lead, IBM Consulting
- Supply Chain Sustainability – Philip Halanen, Head of Sourcing & Sustainability at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Contract Lifecycle Management – Patrick O’Hanlon, Chief Procurement Officer, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley
Panel discussions
Live, interactive and thought-provoking panel discussions will take place throughout the day on both days with topics including everything from talent attraction and retention to cybersecurity in supply chain management and greenwashing. Three panel discussion highlights include:
- Supply Chain Risk & Resilience – Daniel Weise, Global Topic Leader Procurement at Boston Consulting Group and Christos Chamberlain, UK General Manager at freight forwarding firm, Flexport
- Digital Procurement – Milind Tailor, Senior Director, Procurement EurAsia at Diebold Nixdorf; Deepti Malhotra, Director, Procurement and Vendor Management at Symcor; Simon Geale, EVP Procurement at Proxima; and Jonathan Colehower, Global Supply Chain Strategy Practice Lead at UST.
- The Future of Work, Hybrid Workforce – Rajeev Karmacharya, Head of Strategic Sourcing and Category Management at Fannie Mae and Fareen Mehrzai, Senior Director, Supply Chain at Gartner.
Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE takes place at Tobacco Dock, London, 27-28 April 2022 and is powered by Interos Inc, SAP and UST.
