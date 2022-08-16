PwC: What Hong Kong’s workforce want from business leaders

The world of work has changed, and so have the priorities, attitudes, concerns, and demands of workers.

Since the onset of the pandemic, and subsequent shift to hybrid working, people have re-evaluated their lives, re-prioritised, and reassessed how, when and where they want to work. And in a red-hot jobs market, as the tug-of-war for talent continues, giving them what they want, within reason, will ensure businesses attract and retain the best.

Hong Kong workers demand flexibility more than global counterparts

Among the demands workers worldwide are increasingly seeking is the opportunity to work remotely, or flexibly. And this is no different in Hong Kong. The majority (89%) of employees would prefer to work entirely or mostly remotely, one percentage point higher than the global average (88%), according to the PwC Hopes and Fears 2022 Survey , Hong Kong report, which reveals the feelings and perceptions of employees about work. Yet many employers are not matching expectations, with just 45% of Hong Kong workers offered hybrid working options, compared to 54% globally.

“The willingness to work remotely or in hybrid format is on an upward trajectory in Hong Kong,” says Michael Cheng , People & Organisation Advisory Digital Lead Partner of PwC Hong Kong .

He urges employers to uphold workplace flexibility and experiment with different modes of working. “Employers can continue to seek new ways of improving hybrid working experiences by providing employees with more digitalised tools and trainings and take a more holistic approach to addressing retention risk such as pay and career development for those who cannot work remotely or in a hybrid format.”

Hong Kong employers are certainly doing more on this than many countries. While Hong Kong shows slightly less of a skills shortage compared to other cities and countries globally, employers here are still doing more to address the issue, with increasing wages ranked as the most popular way to resolve skills shortages (57%, compared to 33% global average) followed by upskilling workers (48%, compared to 40% global average).

Increased pay is another area in which Hong Kong employees are demanding, the report finds. Not surprising given the rising level of inflation and costs. Nine in 10 (90%) Hong Kong workers are expected to ask for promotions or salary increases over the next 12 months, compared to 73% globally.

The younger generations are significantly more likely to ask for a pay upgrade, though Hong Kong Gen Z and Millennial employees are less likely than their global counterparts, 38% compared to 41% globally.