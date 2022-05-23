People News APAC: Barclays, IndiGo, Citi, Gucci, Accenture

Hossein Zaimi named head of markets for Barclays Asia-Pacific

Seasoned financier Hossein Zaimi has joined Barclays to head up markets across Asia-Pacific, as the bank continues to invest in growing its APAC franchise. He is responsible for driving the bank’s APAC markets business.

Described by Adeel Khan, Barclays’ Co-head of Global Markets as “widely respected and equally recognised by peers and clients as one of the leading figures in the industry”, Hossein brings nearly three decades of experience in financial services having taken on global and regional roles in HSBC, Credit Lyonnaise and Saloman. He joins Barclays from HSBC where he spent the last 18 years in a variety of senior leadership roles, most recently serving as Global Head of Equities and Global Co-Head of Securities Financing.

Hossein has led a broad range of functions, including the management of all trading and structuring activities across all asset classes in APAC. He also spent six years and five years as head of FX derivatives Asia-Pacific for Credit Lyonnaise and Salomon, respectively.