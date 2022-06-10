People Moves: Pine Labs, Deutsche Bank, McKinsey, Fortinet

Vjayalakshmi Swaminathan joins Pine Labs as chief people officer

Former Amazon exec Vjayalakshmi Swaminathan is joining Indian unicorn Pine Labs as chief people officer, as the fintech looks to become “the employer of choice for talented individuals”, CEO B Amrish Rau said in a statement. Vjayalakshmi is replacing Anu Matthew who is transitioning to head of learning and development.

Deeply passionate about shaping the growth journey of organisations and leaders, Vjayalakshmi joins from Amazon India where she headed the HR function for four years.

Prior to Amazon, she spent 16 years in HR consulting for CoCoon Consulting, a boutique consulting firm she co-founded with expertise in solutions for organisational and leadership transformation and growth. She also worked at consumer goods major Unilever, which she joined as a management trainee, and where she was the first custodian of the company’s employer brand.