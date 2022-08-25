People moves: L’Oreal, Paytm, Mahindra, Porsche, Coca-Cola

Hannes Ruoff appointed new CEO at Porsche Asia-Pacific

Veteran Porsche employee Hannes Ruoff will join Singapore-based Porsche Asia-Pacific as CEO on October 1. Ruoff comes to the role from Porsche AG, where he most recently served as Area Manager APAC and Australia in the Overseas and Emerging Markets sales region.

Described by Detlev von Platen , Member of the Executive Board, as “a true expert on the region”, Ruoff is tasked with looking after 13 markets and further expanding the sports car manufacturer’s brand presence in the region.

Ruoff kicked off his career at Porsche APAC in 2009, as training manager for Sales and Marketing, before moving into the role of Regional Sales Manager. In 2015, he moved to Porsche AG headquarters and became Regional Marketing Manager.