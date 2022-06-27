Meet the CEO: Prudential poaches Anil Wadhwani from Manulife

Anil Wadhwani arrives at Prudential armed with industry and regional experience

Anil, who has been based in Hong Kong for the last five years, will arrive at Prudential armed not just with industry and leadership experience, but with an understanding of the Asian market, having run and transformed businesses across the region, including in Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

Described by Prudential chair Shriti Vadera as having a “wealth of experience, not just in insurance but as a customer-centric people leader”, Anil brings to the role a “strong track record of creating and driving a culture of success, that will help us meet the needs of our customers in our chosen growth markets in Asia and Africa”.

Anil, who has an MBA from the University of Mumbai, joins Prudential from Manulife Asia, where he has led the insurer regionally, as CEO, for the last five years, prior to which he spent 25 years with Citigroup, working in London, New York and across Asia, and working his way up the banking ranks.

Joining Citi in 2001 in Mumbai as business manager, Anil relocated to Singapore five years later and worked in a number of leadership roles, including as head of retail bank, CEO of Citibank Singapore and Southeast Asia consumer head. He then moved to London to take up the role of CEO Consumer covering EMEA before heading to New York to take up a global role for the bank, as lead global consumer bank operations from Citigroup headquarters.

In taking up the role, Anil wrote on LinkedIn that it was a “true privilege to lead this business” and that he strongly believed in the strength of [Prudential’s] digitally enabled multi-channel distribution model that is “well-positioned to address the underserved needs of millions of customers across health, protection and retirement”.