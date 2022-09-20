How Indian Gautam Adani became the world’s third richest man

Building an Indian empire – from ports to data centres

Adani, who has made his fortune in ports and commodities trading, took a punt on Mumbai’s diamond industry in the early 1980s.

In 1995, he won a contract to build and operate a commercial shipping port in Gujarat, which has since grown to become India’s largest port. He then expanded into thermal power generation and coal mining, both in India and overseas.

Adani, who first became a billionaire in 2008, has expanded into everything from airports to data centres, cement to media, infrastructure to edible oils and green energy, cleverly pivoting to areas that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces as central to the country’s long-term economic goals.

Earlier this year, in May, he took a big step into cement following the acquisition of Swiss giant Holcim’s cement business in India for US$10.5bn.

Today, Adani Group, which owns seven listed companies, is India’s second-largest conglomerate, and is the largest port operator in India and owns India’s largest closely held thermal coal producer and largest coal trader.

Among his companies are Adani Power , India’s largest private power company; Adani Transmission ; Adani Total Gas ; Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone , India’s largest integrated ports and logistics company; Adani Green Energy; and Adani Enterprises – the latter reporting revenue of US$5.3bn in the year to March 31, 2021.

Plans to become the world’s largest renewable energy producer

The conglomerate’s most recent pivot has been towards renewables and infrastructure, with Adani Green Energy – of which Adani is himself a 61% stakeholder.

With India’s quest to become carbon net-zero by 2070, Adani has set his sights on becoming the world’s largest renewable-energy producer by the end of the decade, recently telling a meeting of the US-India Business Council that “cooling the planet down, equitably, is necessary and can be one of the most profitable businesses over the next several decades.”

Last year, he pledged to invest US$70bn in renewable energy projects by 2030 and recently announced plans to build three giga factories to manufacture solar modules, wind turbines, and hydrogen electrolysers, “leading to one of the world’s most integrated green-energy value chains.”

The factories will help generate an additional 45 GW of renewable energy to add to Adani group’s existing 20 GW capacity, as well as 3 million tons of hydrogen by 2030.

Adani has recently earned investments from firms including Warburg Pincus and TotalEnergies SE – which have helped his company shares surge, and subsequently his personal net worth skyrockets.

This comes amid criticisms of greenwashing, as the conglomerate continues to ramp up coal imports in the wake of India’s own energy crisis.